Jaya Ahsan on Dear Maa, OTT glory and why she’ll always choose depth over fame

I don’t like to glorify that I work for animal rights or that I am an animal lover, since I feel that’s the way to be. The world and society are for all species, not for sapiens alone, and we are interdependent. Can you imagine a society without the strays? All living beings are important, but we have become so selfish and self-centric that we often do not care about that. Here in Bengal, people are sensitive towards animals, and that’s another reason why I respect people here so much. In Bangladesh too, the youth are sensitive and committed towards animals and their safety. I work not only for the stray dogs but for other animals as well. It pains me to see any animal in distress.