Game of Thrones co-actors Kit Harington and Sophie Turner reunite in gothic horror film, The Dreadful

Of course, Thrones fans have seen stranger things — ahem, Cersei and Jaime — and there was already a bit of unresolved tension between Sansa and Jon towards the end of the series. Once it was revealed they were cousins and not siblings, fan theories did what fan theories do.

The Dreadful, is set during the 15th-century War of the Roses and follows Anne (played by Sophie), who lives on the outskirts of society with her mother-in-law. Her quiet, isolated life is shaken when a man from their past — Kit’s character — reappears and sets a dark chain of events in motion. The project is directed by Natasha Kermani who also wrote the script and stars Marcia Gay Harden, Laurence O’Fuarain and Jonathan Howard. The film wrapped production last year.

If the thought of this pairing makes you squirm — well, same. But that might be exactly what the film is aiming for.