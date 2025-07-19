Kate Middleton’s personal assistant unfollows Meghan Markle on Instagram

Natasha Archer, Kate Middleton’s personal assistant since 2010, unfollowed Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex after going public on Instagram for a while. However, Meghan was not the only one she unfollowed. She also unfollowed several individuals close to Meghan, including makeup artist Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier, Heather Dorak and hairstylist Kadi Lee (Highbrow Hippie).

Natasha Archer resigned after 15 years in the royal household

She's well known for the ‘Kate effect’. wherein the Princess off Wales' garments sell out shortly after she is seen wearing them.

Upon leaving, she made her private Instagram public and then unfollowed Meghan Markle’s personal account, as well as her brand As Ever.

Natasha is launching her own private luxury consultancy, as noted in her Instagram bio. The Instagram unfollows occurred instantly after going public and could be because she is distancing herself from the Sussex circle ahead of her consultancy launch.

However, she still follows two of Meghan’s former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty.