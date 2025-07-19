Kate Middleton’s personal assistant unfollows Meghan Markle on Instagram

Natasha Archer, Kate Middleton’s personal assistant since 2010, unfollowed Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex after going public on Instagram for a while. However, Meghan was not the only one she unfollowed. She also unfollowed several individuals close to Meghan, including makeup artist Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier, Heather Dorak and hairstylist Kadi Lee (Highbrow Hippie).
She's well known for the ‘Kate effect’. wherein the Princess off Wales' garments sell out shortly after she is seen wearing them.
Upon leaving, she made her private Instagram public and then unfollowed Meghan Markle’s personal account, as well as her brand As Ever.
Natasha is launching her own private luxury consultancy, as noted in her Instagram bio. The Instagram unfollows occurred instantly after going public and could be because she is distancing herself from the Sussex circle ahead of her consultancy launch.
However, she still follows two of Meghan’s former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty.
Natasha continues to follow the official accounts of Prince William and Catherine, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
She was promoted to Senior Private Executive Assistant in 2022 and was honoured with the Royal Victorian Order in 2019.
Currently, she is married to royal photographer Chris Jackson, a very frequent royal photographer, and has two sons.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle first met in early 2017 over a private dinner and several gatherings, including a royal forum event, where Kate offered guidance on navigating palace life. Another media report says Meghan's first meeting with Kate and William was at their home. She was “barefoot and in ripped jeans,” and Kate was very “supportive."
Although they never got fully close, they were initially courteous to one another. However, tensions like these never fully dissipate, as this recent petty episode shows.