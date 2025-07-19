Sunny Leone recreates her viral dance hit Pink Lips, internet goes wild

It’s not just a song—it’s a moment all over again. Sunny Leone has brought back the magic of her iconic track Pink Lips, years after its original release, and this time, it's trending all over again. The viral hook step has taken over Instagram and reels, with creators grooving to the beat—and now, the original star herself has joined in.
In a video posted on Instagram, Sunny flawlessly recreates the signature dance step, adding her signature charm and energy to the moment. It’s a full-circle moment for fans who remember the craze when the song first released—and now a whole new generation is discovering its appeal.
Sunny’s track record with chartbusters and viral dance numbers remains unmatched, and this nostalgic revival is further proof that her fan-favourite songs continue to stand the test of time. Whether it’s Baby Doll, Laila, or Pink Lips—when Sunny dances, the internet listens.
Sunny recently wrapped up shooting for her Hollywood debut. The actress, as the reports say will play a United Nations peacekeeping soldier in a film set in a post-war-torn region.
The first look images had shown how Sunny donned military fatigues with a steely gaze and rugged gear, hinting at an action-packed, emotionally intense narrative. Though official details remain under wraps, sources suggest that the independent film is set against the backdrop of a conflict-ridden zone.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.