Sunny Leone recreates her viral dance hit Pink Lips, internet goes wild

Sunny’s track record with chartbusters and viral dance numbers remains unmatched, and this nostalgic revival is further proof that her fan-favourite songs continue to stand the test of time. Whether it’s Baby Doll, Laila, or Pink Lips—when Sunny dances, the internet listens.

Sunny recently wrapped up shooting for her Hollywood debut. The actress, as the reports say will play a United Nations peacekeeping soldier in a film set in a post-war-torn region.

The first look images had shown how Sunny donned military fatigues with a steely gaze and rugged gear, hinting at an action-packed, emotionally intense narrative. Though official details remain under wraps, sources suggest that the independent film is set against the backdrop of a conflict-ridden zone.