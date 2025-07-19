You can try out this DIY natural shampoo Shalini Passi uses

Shalini Passi has never used commercial shampoos or chemical treatments on her hair which is the secret to her healthy hair. She only uses Ritha (Soapnut) and Amla (Indian Gooseberry) as natural hair cleansers, instead of hair colour.

Shalini has a nourishing diet along with a solid haircare routine

The actor claims she has only two white strands: one appeared during the COVID-19 pandemic, the other when her son got into college.

Her shampoo recipe is soaking ritha and amla in water for 24 hours, then grinding them into a paste for hair wash. This combo strengthens hair, promotes growth and works as a gentle cleanser.

There are many benefits to cleansing your hair with amla and ritha. Both have anti-fungal and antibacterial properties, which helps reduce dandruff. Amla is rich in Vitamin C, which promotes healthy hair growth, and is suitable for sensitive skin too.

Shalini also oils her hair with coconut oil, even before stepping out. Some people also mistake it for hair gel because of the shine and hold!

Interestingly, Shalini has shaved her head four times at Tirupati Balaji Temple as part of a hair donation ritual.

She starts her day with ghee shots and drinks a “red juice” made with beetroot in the morning. Her afternoon diet includes slushed curd, sprout juice, and five different fruits in her afternoon diet.

She uses kala namak (black salt) for detoxing. Her wellness approach is holistic. She focuses on natural, nutrient-rich foods for skin, hair, and overall health.

Shalini is all about a natural, chemical-free beauty philosophy. She sticks to traditional Indian remedies.