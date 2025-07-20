Did Hansika Motwani split from husband Sohael Khaturiya? The Internet has theories

Hansika Motwani may have separated from her husband Sohael Khaturiya. Hansika has apparently moved in with her mother, while her husband Sohael is living with his parents. According to industry rumours, this happened soon after they got married.
The couple had moved in together after their wedding with Sohael’s family. But they started facing problems soon. To solve that, they moved out to a different apartment in the same building. Clearly the problems persisted, and Hansika's Instagram proves it. Hansika, known for her work in Koi Mil Gaya and several South films, is very active on Instagram, sharing photos and reels for her fans. But the actress has removed many posts with husband Sohael. The last wedding anniversary post on her feed is from 2023, which indicates that the issue is serious.
Hansika and Sohael had a grand wedding in 2022 in Jaipur. The pre-wedding festivities were also celebrated with much pomp. Their ceremony was also recorded in a reality TV show called Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama.
For Sohael, this is his second marriage. The actress faced a lot of backlash because netizens blamed her for breaking Sohael's previous marriage. Hansika was close friends with Sohael's ex-wife.
Hansika has kept mum about any of the split rumours, and Sohael has denied all rumours but hasn't issued any clarification.
The actress was seen in Guardian last year, and she’s lined up with multiple projects. None have a set release date yet, but she’s clearly diving headfirst into work. It’s unclear if this is a passing phase or something more permanent. But if Instagram is any indication, the couple may already be living separate lives—even if they haven’t said it aloud.
