Did Hansika Motwani split from husband Sohael Khaturiya? The Internet has theories

Hansika and Sohael had a grand wedding in 2022 in Jaipur. The pre-wedding festivities were also celebrated with much pomp. Their ceremony was also recorded in a reality TV show called Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama.

For Sohael, this is his second marriage. The actress faced a lot of backlash because netizens blamed her for breaking Sohael's previous marriage. Hansika was close friends with Sohael's ex-wife.

Hansika has kept mum about any of the split rumours, and Sohael has denied all rumours but hasn't issued any clarification.

The actress was seen in Guardian last year, and she’s lined up with multiple projects. None have a set release date yet, but she’s clearly diving headfirst into work. It’s unclear if this is a passing phase or something more permanent. But if Instagram is any indication, the couple may already be living separate lives—even if they haven’t said it aloud.