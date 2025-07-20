Drake’s Wireless finale frustrates fans as he abruptly ends set after 40 minutes

He opened with a new track featuring Central Cee. Central Cee was in the front row mouthing along while the cameras cut to his face. It was strange, and that hung over the rest of the set. Even when Popcaan, Rema, and Vybz Kartel showed up, the energy just didn’t hit the same.

The pacing felt off. Drake moved quickly from one song to another, dropping reworked versions of older hits like Controlla and One Dance. But the new arrangements were tricky to follow—fans around us kept missing cues, unsure when to sing along or just watch. By the time he climbed onto the crane—something he’d done the two nights prior—it was already clear the show was wrapping. Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You played out once again, and the crowd began drifting away, more bewildered than buzzing.

By the time Drake ascended his now-signature crane and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You blared, the crowd knew it was over. Some looked stunned; others simply turned and left. Behind the scenes, things weren’t much better. At the accessible exit, confusion turned chaotic as fans with visible disabilities were made to wait in cramped conditions. Pleas to security went unheard, and frustration escalated fast. While organisers are yet to comment, Sunday’s show left a bitter aftertaste to an otherwise electric weekend. For many, it wasn’t the setlist or the guests, it was the disconnect. Fans didn’t come just for Drake; they came for a moment. And Sunday night, it never quite landed.