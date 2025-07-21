Aamir Khan will reportedly make a film on the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Aamir Khan seems to be in no mood for a breather after the success of Sitaare Zameen Par. If reports are to be believed, the actor is already diving into his next big project—one that's far removed from feel-good storytelling.
Aamir Khan has been keeping a close eye on the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. The incident involving the death of Raja Raghuvanshi and the arrest of his wife Sonam, has been unfolding steadily in the news. It’s unclear how far along things are, but word is that Mr. Perfectionist is considering it as the basis for a future film.
Though there is no confirmation from his team, he is known for quietly developing ideas over time, and this story, with its unsettling mix of domestic tragedy and a lot of public intrigue, seems like something he would want to unpack on screen.
This isn't Aamir Khan’s first brush with crime or mystery on screen. Films like Talaash showed his appetite for darker, more psychological stories. But this time, the material hits closer to real life—and that comes with its own sensitivities and challenges.
There’s also ongoing speculation about his long-gestating Mahabharata project. A dream venture he’s been toying with for years, the epic adaptation reportedly continues to be in the works, although details remain under wraps.
In the meantime, fans will see Aamir in Coolie, starring alongside Rajinikanth. The film, part of the expanding Lokesh Cinematic Universe, is due for release on August 14 and will face competition from War 2, which brings Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani together on screen. Aamir Khan is never interested in playing it safe. Whether it’s mythology, murder, or multiverses, he clearly chases stories that challenge both him and the audience.
