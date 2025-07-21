Aamir Khan will reportedly make a film on the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Aamir Khan seems to be in no mood for a breather after the success of Sitaare Zameen Par. If reports are to be believed, the actor is already diving into his next big project—one that's far removed from feel-good storytelling.

Aamir Khan has been keeping a close eye on the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. The incident involving the death of Raja Raghuvanshi and the arrest of his wife Sonam, has been unfolding steadily in the news. It’s unclear how far along things are, but word is that Mr. Perfectionist is considering it as the basis for a future film.

What’s next for Aamir Khan?

Though there is no confirmation from his team, he is known for quietly developing ideas over time, and this story, with its unsettling mix of domestic tragedy and a lot of public intrigue, seems like something he would want to unpack on screen.