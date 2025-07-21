BTS stars RM, Suga and J-Hope make surprise appearance at stylist Kimvenchy’s wedding

BTS members RM, Suga, and J-Hope hit pause on their US tour to attend a wedding back home in Seoul. The groom? Their long-time stylist and creative collaborator Kim Youngjin, widely known as Kimvenchy. The ceremony on July 19 drew in familiar faces from the K-pop world, including NCT’s Doyoung, who even took the mic for a performance. RM kept the mood light as the event’s impromptu host, while J-Hope blended into the crowd with his usual ease.
But it was Suga’s presence that stirred the most conversation online. After keeping a low profile for months following his DUI incident in 2024, this low-key appearance was enough to send fans into a tailspin. He didn’t perform. He didn’t speak. He just showed up and that, for many, was the headline.
While most celebrity weddings might be talked about for the guest list or the gowns, Kimvenchy’s nuptials are trending for something more personal: a glimpse of Min Yoongi, the man behind Suga, looking relaxed and present. His face lit up in candid moments, whether it was sharing laughs with J-Hope or quietly observing the festivities from a corner.
The internet, as expected, reacted in full force. Posts flooded timelines—some lovingly zooming into Suga’s expressions, others stringing together clips of him clapping along with the crowd. The man blinked and a thousand edits were born.
Despite the glamour, there was a grounded charm to the affair—one where friendship outshone flashbulbs. RM held the mic not as a global superstar but as a friend. J-Hope, fresh off stage lights, mingled effortlessly. And Suga? He simply showed up. For fans who’ve missed seeing him out and about, this small moment meant everything. No press statements, no dramatic return. Just a quiet celebration, and a smile that said more than words ever could.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.