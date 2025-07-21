BTS stars RM, Suga and J-Hope make surprise appearance at stylist Kimvenchy’s wedding

While most celebrity weddings might be talked about for the guest list or the gowns, Kimvenchy’s nuptials are trending for something more personal: a glimpse of Min Yoongi, the man behind Suga, looking relaxed and present. His face lit up in candid moments, whether it was sharing laughs with J-Hope or quietly observing the festivities from a corner.

The internet, as expected, reacted in full force. Posts flooded timelines—some lovingly zooming into Suga’s expressions, others stringing together clips of him clapping along with the crowd. The man blinked and a thousand edits were born.

Despite the glamour, there was a grounded charm to the affair—one where friendship outshone flashbulbs. RM held the mic not as a global superstar but as a friend. J-Hope, fresh off stage lights, mingled effortlessly. And Suga? He simply showed up. For fans who’ve missed seeing him out and about, this small moment meant everything. No press statements, no dramatic return. Just a quiet celebration, and a smile that said more than words ever could.