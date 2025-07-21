Inside Selena Gomez’s pre-birthday bash with Taylor Swift and others by her side

Selena Gomez kicked off her birthday week in style and she’s doing it with none other than best friend Taylor Swift by her side. The singer-actor is set to turn 33 and she is definitely doing it in style. Known for being one of the most influential pop figures of her generation, Selena is stepping into her next chapter surrounded by love, laughter, and top-notch bestie energy.

Goofy, glam and a little fun chaos — Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with the close ones

She shared a few goofy, candid snaps with her closest friends to celebrate their presence in her life — and yes, that includes none other than pop queen Taylor Swift. One standout photo shows the duo lounging in what looks like a ball pit, but filled with birthday balloons, playfully posing for the camera. Both Selena and Taylor brought major style inspo — effortlessly slaying their looks while radiating bestie energy. Talk about a power duo serving glam, laughs, and serious friendship goals.

Where was the celebration?

The gathering appears to have been a pre-birthday celebration held in Los Angeles over the weekend, just ahead of Selena’s July 22 birthday. Clues from the photos, including a glimpse of the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel sign and a nearby view of the Loews Hollywood Hotel, suggest the festivities took place right in the heart of Hollywood.

Selena's Instagram post

She took to Instagram and wrote, “As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you. Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love.”

She also added, “As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL”.