Karan Johar lashes out at troll calling him 'nanny of nepo kids'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, whose credits include films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name Is Khan, slammed a troll on social media for addressing him as "nanny of nepo kids" and called for lesser negativity.

What led to the backlash towards Karan Johar?

Karan shared a post on his Instagram handle on Monday praising Saiyaara actors, Ahaan Panday, who made his acting debut, and Aneet Padda, known for featuring in web series Big Girls Don't Cry and the Kajol-starrer film Salaam Venky.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara was released on July 18 and has garnered a positive response from the audience.

Karan penned a heartfelt note and also called the film Mohit Suri's best directorial.