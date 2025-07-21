Karan Johar questions safety after flight aborts landing in Nagpur

In light of recent rounds of flight scares, director-producer Karan Johar publicly reacted with concern after an Indigo flight failed to land safely the first time around.
On Saturday morning, July 19, 2025, an IndiGo flight (Mumbai–Nagpur, flight 6E 5349) attempted to land at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport but had to abort the landing on its first approach due to low visibility, circling for approximately 15 minutes before successfully landing on the second attempt.
He reacted on social media, saying, "He Bhagwan!!! Na le koi flight????" ("Oh God! Should we not take flights anymore???")
He left the comment with a reshared media post of the incident on his Instagram story.
This echoed a broader sense of anxiety emerging among Indian air travellers of late.
The flight had to attempt landing the second time after failing to do so due to dense and unseasonal fog.
Heat-and-humidity conditions triggered unseasonal radiation fog early on July 20, 2025. Fog began at ~3:30 am (500 m visibility), peaking at ~6:30 am (~200 m), and cleared by 7:30 am. This rare July fog disrupted morning flights, including the Mumbai flight’s abortive landing.
A string of aviation scares has occurred in India lately. An Air India Express flight (Hyderabad–Phuket) turned back post-takeoff due to technical issues. An IndiGo flight en route to Imphal returned to Delhi after an inflight snag.
Another IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing in Mumbai due to mid-air engine trouble. A Delhi–Patna IndiGo flight took off again after touching down in Patna, citing an “unstabilised approach”
The go-around illustrates proper safety protocol even though passengers were probably scared. Weather anomalies like unseasonal fog are signs of unpredictable climate conditions that often impact aviation operations.