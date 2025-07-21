Karan Johar questions safety after flight aborts landing in Nagpur

In light of recent rounds of flight scares, director-producer Karan Johar publicly reacted with concern after an Indigo flight failed to land safely the first time around.

On Saturday morning, July 19, 2025, an IndiGo flight (Mumbai–Nagpur, flight 6E 5349) attempted to land at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport but had to abort the landing on its first approach due to low visibility, circling for approximately 15 minutes before successfully landing on the second attempt.

Karan Johar shares anxiety about flight-related issues

He reacted on social media, saying, "He Bhagwan!!! Na le koi flight????" ("Oh God! Should we not take flights anymore???")

He left the comment with a reshared media post of the incident on his Instagram story.