Marvel to recast Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and The X-Men amid reboot move

Marvel fans, get ready for a nostalgic blast. Kevin Feige, chief of Marvel Studios has announced his plan to bring back the OG Avengers in the next movie for the one final run. After the upcoming release of Avengers: Secret War in 2027 the original X-Men actors, many of whom are returning for that film, will be recast with new actors in future movies.

Tony Stark & Steve Rogers to reappear alongside X-Men in future Marvel movies

Several actors have become the iconic faces of Marvel characters over the years — and fans have grown to love them as much as the heroes they play. In a recent update in the media, the chief revealed to recast characters like Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, the X-Men and the other beloved characters. Collaborating with the director, Kevin is set to reintroduce iconic characters through a major multiverse collision in Avengers: Secret Wars. This movie will follow Avengers: Doomsday which will introduce Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Similar to the Endgame set up, this will reset the Marvel Universe

Kevin in an interview said, “We’re utilising that story not just to round out the stories we’ve been telling post-Endgame, just as importantly — and you can look at the Secret Wars comics for where that takes you — it very, very much sets us up for the future, ‘Endgame,’ literally, was about endings. ‘Secret Wars’ is about beginnings.”

How will they be re-introduced?

Here’s a little secret: fans can expect a collision of worlds in the upcoming X-Men solo movie, which will be directed by Thunderbolts filmmaker Jake Schreier. When he was asked whether they are on a full reboot on the movies, he said, “Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline – we’re thinking along those lines. X-Men is where that will happen next.”

So, will this re-introduction work magically or fail tragically? Either way, it's going to cost the studios a huge ton of money!