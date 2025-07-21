Sanya Malhotra talks movies, matcha, social media and Mani Ratnam!

Let’s start with something that’s been on everyone’s mind — your cameo in Thug Life! That song Jinguchaa had you dancing your heart out. What was it like being on Mani Ratnam’s set?

I am a huge Mani Ratnam fan. When I got this opportunity, I was kind of shocked. But also, I was too excited to be on the set with him. It was surreal to be on his set and it’s such a beautifully choreographed song. He is so calm and peaceful. For a set that chaotic, he was always really calm. On the last day of the shoot, he told me, “You are so energetic, Sanya. Keep it up.” I was so happy getting that compliment from him.