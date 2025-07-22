Rakesh Roshan gets saved by grace, undergoes preventive procedure for carotid arteries blockage

The director revealed that if ignored the condition could be extremely dangerous.

"I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done. I am back home now fully recovered and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health especially where the heart and brain is concerned," the director added.

Roshan, who is the father of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, said above the age of 45, everyone should get regular scans such as a heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography which are "often ignored completely".

"I think it’s important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all," Rakesh said.

The filmmaker is known for hit films like Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and Koi... Mil Gaya and its sequels. He will be co-producing the upcoming film Krrish 4 which is to be directed by Hrithik.