Silambarasan supports family of late stuntman Mohan Raj after tragic Vettuvam accident

In a touching gesture that has moved many in the Tamil film industry, actor Silambarasan has provided financial assistance to the family of late stunt artiste Mohan Raj, who tragically lost his life while performing a high-risk stunt for the film Vettuvam.

Silambarasan provides financial aid to family of stuntman Mohan Raj after fatal Vettuvam accident

Well-known stunt choreographer Stunt Silva revealed in a recent interview that Silambarasan contacted him the day after the heartbreaking incident. Without seeking any publicity, the actor handed Silva a cheque for a substantial sum, requesting that it be given to Mohan Raj’s grieving family.

Silva praised Simbu’s humility and consistent generosity, noting that the actor is known for his charitable acts but prefers to keep them out of the public eye.

Mohan Raj, a respected and experienced stuntman, died on the sets of Vettuvam, a film produced by Neelam Productions, which is helmed by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith. The tragedy occurred in Nagapattinam district on July 13, during the filming of a dangerous car stunt.

Pa Ranjith and his production house expressed their sorrow in a heartfelt message shared on X (formerly Twitter). "On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a longtime colleague Mr. Mohan Raj on the sets of our film Vettuvam. Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend."