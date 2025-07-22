Silambarasan supports family of late stuntman Mohan Raj after tragic Vettuvam accident

In a touching gesture that has moved many in the Tamil film industry, actor Silambarasan has provided financial assistance to the family of late stunt artiste Mohan Raj, who tragically lost his life while performing a high-risk stunt for the film Vettuvam.
Well-known stunt choreographer Stunt Silva revealed in a recent interview that Silambarasan contacted him the day after the heartbreaking incident. Without seeking any publicity, the actor handed Silva a cheque for a substantial sum, requesting that it be given to Mohan Raj’s grieving family.
Silva praised Simbu’s humility and consistent generosity, noting that the actor is known for his charitable acts but prefers to keep them out of the public eye.
Mohan Raj, a respected and experienced stuntman, died on the sets of Vettuvam, a film produced by Neelam Productions, which is helmed by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith. The tragedy occurred in Nagapattinam district on July 13, during the filming of a dangerous car stunt.
Pa Ranjith and his production house expressed their sorrow in a heartfelt message shared on X (formerly Twitter). "On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a longtime colleague Mr. Mohan Raj on the sets of our film Vettuvam. Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend."
The statement went on to emphasise that the shoot had begun with careful planning, strict safety measures, and expert guidance under stunt director Dilip Subbarayan. Despite all precautions, the tragic loss left the entire team devastated.
“Mohan Raj anna was valued and respected by his colleagues in the stunt team and all of us in the crew. He was a veteran whose planning, clarity, and execution we all depended on. His death, despite all our preparations, has shaken us deeply,” the message added.
The production house remembered Mohan Raj not just as an extraordinary stunt professional, but also as a loving husband, devoted father, and remarkable human being.
“He wanted to be remembered for his work as a fabulous stunt artiste, and that’s how he will always remain in our memory.”
Silambasaran’s support during this difficult time serves as a reminder of the compassion and solidarity that often underpins the film industry, even in the face of tragedy.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl