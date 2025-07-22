Triptii Dimri as Gupt's Kajol? Dhadak 2 star said this about the cult baddie role

Triptii Dimri is always keen to challenge herself further by exploring roles with darker, more complex undertones. With Dhadak 2 on the horizon, Triptii recently opened up about her growing interest in portraying grey-shaded characters.

Triptii Dimri opens up about her interest in playing negative role like Kajol's character in Gupt

Recently, Triptii cited Kajol’s performance in the psychological thriller Gupt as an inspiration. “Kajol was brilliant in Gupt! I’d love to do something like that,” she shared.

“Earlier, negative roles were treated as a separate category -villains, essentially. But today, anyone can play a layered character with grey shades. The guy who played the negative role in our film is such a simple, soft-spoken person - you’d never guess he could portray something so dark. That’s the magic of acting. I’d love to explore that space and learn something new.”

Triptii has built a reputation for diving deep into her characters, often portraying protagonists navigating love, heartbreak, betrayal, and inner turmoil.

Triptii will next be seen in Dhadak 2, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film has been directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is slated for release on 1 August. She also has several other projects lined up, including Arjun Ustara, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Animal Park, and a yet-to-be-titled film with director Imtiaz Ali.