FKA Twigs agrees to settle lawsuit alleging abuse from Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have agreed to settle her lawsuit alleging LaBeouf was physically and emotionally abusive to her during their relationship.

An attorney for the 37-year-old English singer and actor FKA Twigs, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, filed a request in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday to dismiss her case against the 39-year-old American actor with prejudice, meaning it can’t be filed again.

“Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” the two said in a joint statement issued Tuesday by their attorneys. “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

First filed in 2020, the case had several trial dates scheduled in the years since, but those were always delayed well in advance.

The two met and became a couple in 2018 after Barnett was cast in a supporting role in “Honey Boy,” an autobiographical film about LaBeouf’s upbringing as a child actor.

After an early “charm offensive” from LaBeouf, the relationship became a “living nightmare,” her lawsuit said.