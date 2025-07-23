Late rocker Ozzy Osbourne’s 1982 bat-biting debacle; Did he really bite a bat?

Conspiracy theories go above and beyond especially when celebrities are involved. Yet, sometimes, those bizarre tales contain a grain of truth. Ozzy Osbourne, famously known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away on July 22, 2025, but his infamous bat-biting incident still echoes through pop culture and among his devoted fans.

Ozzy Osbourne’s legendary bat incident and other jaw-dropping rock antics

Ozzy was one of the most outrageous rockers of his time and through the blending of thunderous guitar riffs with dark, theatrical themes, he changed the genre of heavy metal forever. He is known to the world for his notorious behaviours on and off-screen. He poured his madness not only in rock but also in his real life. From weird tales of biting a bat to outrageous acts on reality TV kept him firmly in the public eye for years.

The sheer incidents of madness

The legendary bat-biting incident occurred on January 20, 1982, at the Des Moines Veterans Memorial Auditorium, during Ozzy's iconic Diary of a Madman tour, forever cementing his reputation as rock’s most unpredictable showman.

The singer had a bizarre ritual of throwing raw meat at the crowd and the fans would hurl back whatever strange items they’d managed to smuggle in. During one of his wild rituals, a fan hurled a bat onto the stage. Thinking it was a rubber prop, Ozzy playfully bit its head—only to have his mouth suddenly flood with blood. To everyone’s horror, including his own, he realized the bat was very much real.

Speaking candidly in a 2020 documentary, he shared, “I thought it was a rubber bat. I picked it up, put it in my mouth, crunched down, bit into it, being the clown that I am.”