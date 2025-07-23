Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne, who led Black Sabbath, dies at 76

Then came Paranoid. Tracks like Iron Man and War Pigs didn’t just stick — they shifted the ground under rock music. Sabbath wasn’t playing for the radio. They were spelling out the cracks in the world, loudly and without apology.

When Ozzy was fired in the late '70s, few expected a comeback. Getting kicked out in the late ‘70s could’ve ended things, but Ozzy had no plans to disappear. Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman marked a new chapter, one that matched — and sometimes outdid — the ferocity of his early years. With blistering guitar work behind him and his chaotic energy intact, he proved he didn’t need a band to make noise. The hits stretched well beyond the '80s, proof that Ozzy wasn’t just part of a moment — he was the moment, again and again.

But it wasn’t just the music that made headlines. Ozzy’s live shows were chaotic affairs. He wasn’t above the bizarre — most infamously, the night he bit the head off a bat mid-set. The stories became legend, feeding into his wildman image, but there was always more going on beneath the theatrics. His fans disagreed — they saw honesty, even vulnerability, beneath the theatrics. He outlasted the criticism, creating Ozzfest in the '90s and becoming a mentor to younger bands who grew up idolising him.