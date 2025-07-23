Raktabeej 2 teaser out now ahead of Puja 2025

Raktabeej saw the return of yesteryear’s hero and the formidable Victor Banerjee who stepped into a role inspired by a real life political icon of West Bengal. The first part puts the spotlight on finding and protecting people against anti-social activities with a cliffhanger where the storyline can be proceeded with more depth. And that is exactly what Raktabeej 2 aims to do.

The teaser holds back on plot but does enough to raise eyebrows. When Raktabeej released in 2023, it stood out for walking the line between compelling drama and relevant political context. This second instalment appears to lean harder into that space, with a darker mood and a bolder approach.

Raktabeej 2 has a memorable cast with Victor Banerjee and Seema Biswas anchoring the film with their sheer screen presence, and a star-studded lineup including Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Nussrat Jahan and Kanchan Mullick, this one’s built like a festival blockbuster. You can sense the scale. This isn’t a sequel stitched together for nostalgia. It’s aiming higher.

If this first look is any indication, Raktabeej 2 is shaping up to be one of the major Puja releases—not just another film, but one people will show up for. And in a year where audiences are demanding both thrills and substance, this might just be the perfect storm.