Sleeping in office, working daily: Elon Musk returns to "wartime CEO" life

CEOs like Elon Musk have a worklife only some like Soham Parekh can try to match up to. Elon has resumed a 7‑day workweek and is once again sleeping in his office whenever his children are away. He calls himself the “wartime CEO.”

Elon Musk shares clip of himself in “wartime mode” during Tesla’s production crisis

In the video, Elon acknowledged the toll of extreme work:

“No one should put these many hours into work. This is not good...It hurts my brain and my heart.”

Tesla Model 3 Crisis (2018): Elon worked 120‑hour weeks and slept on the factory floor amid existential financial pressure, stating they were losing $50–100M weekly.