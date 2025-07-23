Subhash Ghai teases new musical magic with A R Rahman

Subhash Ghai and A R Rahman have teamed up on multiple Bollywood projects over the years, including notable films like Taal, Kisna and Yuvvraaj. Among these, Taal stands out for its iconic and timeless music, which continues to be celebrated even today.

Last year, ARR and Subhash made headlines as they came together in Mumbai for a special screening of Taal, celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary. The event not only paid tribute to the musical masterpiece but also drew attention when the filmmaker revealed that ARR had received only the ‘minimum fees’ for his work on the iconic soundtrack.

In response, the National Award-winning composer had reportedly smiled and opted not to delve into the topic, simply saying, “Let’s not go there!”

On the professional front, the filmmaker had announced his new project on social media. On June 30, Subhash posted a picture of Riteish Deshmukh and captioned it, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under mukta arts. A classic beauty. Can u guess the name of this beautiful girl ? Please do write (sic).”

The photo appeared to be from the 2006 comedy Apna Sapna Money Money, where Riteish portrayed a conman who disguised himself in women's clothing as part of his plan.