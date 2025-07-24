Benedict Cumberbatch slams 'wasteful' Hollywood, urges greener filmmaking

Benedict Cumberbatch has called out Hollywood as a “grossly wasteful industry,” criticising its lack of environmental responsibility. In line with his commitment to sustainability, Benedict Cumberbatch took a strong stance against the film industry's excessive and eco-unfriendly practices on sets. He said his dietary routine for a film can feed a whole family.

Benedict Cumberbatch pushes for sustainability in Hollywood

The actor has expressed his disappointment towards the industry’s lack of concerns in areas of recycling, energy efficiency and waste management. Benedict, is renowned for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Universe, has opened up and said his own “body transformation” lacked eco-conscious efforts on set. While being on diet for the transformation he would snack on boiled eggs, almonds and cheese which is sometimes excessive for his appetite.

Speaking on a food-focused podcast, he opened up about the challenges of his diet, saying it felt “horrific” to eat more than his body needed. He even remarked, “With the amount I’m consuming, I could probably feed an entire family.”