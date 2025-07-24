Benedict Cumberbatch slams 'wasteful' Hollywood, urges greener filmmaking

Benedict Cumberbatch has called out Hollywood as a “grossly wasteful industry,” criticising its lack of environmental responsibility. In line with his commitment to sustainability, Benedict Cumberbatch took a strong stance against the film industry's excessive and eco-unfriendly practices on sets. He said his dietary routine for a film can feed a whole family.
The actor has expressed his disappointment towards the industry’s lack of concerns in areas of recycling, energy efficiency and waste management. Benedict, is renowned for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Universe, has opened up and said his own “body transformation” lacked eco-conscious efforts on set. While being on diet for the transformation he would snack on boiled eggs, almonds and cheese which is sometimes excessive for his appetite.
Speaking on a food-focused podcast, he opened up about the challenges of his diet, saying it felt “horrific” to eat more than his body needed. He even remarked, “With the amount I’m consuming, I could probably feed an entire family.”
He also adds about the sets on the films and their wastefulness. He says, “Think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy. The amount of wattage you need to create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment. It’s a lot of energy.”
Being a reputed actor and director Benedict also tries his best to make the set greener and eco-friendly. He said, "I try to push the green initiative, the green handshake into every agreement I can”.
He quirkily remarks that crew do not really require plastic bottles when glass bottles can do wonders unless they’re in a desert. He says, “You don’t have to give the crew plastic bottles. If you’re in the middle of a desert and you can’t get glass bottles there, fair enough. But we’re in the 21st century.”