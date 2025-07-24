Scheana Shay opens up about her time with John Mayer in new memoir

In the book, she wrote that John seemed very interested in phone sex and that she went along with it. “I was willing to do whatever he wanted,” she wrote in the memoir. But things changed quickly once the press found out. According to her, one of her friends spoke to a tabloid about their relationship and after that, John stopped speaking to her.

The reality star says she left out a whole lot of personal details about him, even though she could have included more because she didn’t want to damage his reputation or upset anyone. Scheana mentioned that John Mayer shares a close friendship with Andy Cohen.

Andy is very closely involved with Vanderpump Rules, the show that made Scheana a household name. She says she avoided sharing too much because she didn’t want to stir up drama. “I wasn’t trying to cause trouble,” she writes. “I just wanted to be honest.”

The New Light singer hasn’t yet responded publicly to what has been written in the book. This is just one of many personal stories Scheana includes in her book, My Good Side. This memoir covers everything from Scheana’s dating life to her challenges as a mother. She says the goal was not to only spill secrets, but tell her version of what really happened.