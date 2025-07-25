Dwayne Johnson mourns WWE star Hulk Hogan; shares throwback wrestling video

Dwayne Johnson called Hulk Hogan his "childhood hero" as he remembered the late wrestler.

Hogan breathed his last on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. He was 71.

Johnson, who is also a former wrestler, shared a video alongside Hogan on his Instagram handle on Friday and penned a lengthy note along.

"Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan. To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero - myself included," the 53-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson remembers the late WWE icon Hulk Hogan

"In 1984, I gave you your 'HULKSTER' headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden - I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd. You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again. You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift. And that meant the world to that little 12 year-old boy," he wrote.