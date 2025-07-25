Suniel Shetty demands industry status for film fraternity, advocates safety precautions for stuntmen

Actors Suniel Shetty performed some high-octane action sequences in their recently released web series, Hunter Season 2.

Suniel Shetty talks about precautions for stuntmen

During an exclusive conversation with a news agency, he shed light on the precautions that can be taken to ensure the safety of stuntmen during the shoot. He demanded an industry status for film fraternity.

Suniel said, “First of all, an industry must be looked at as an industry it — must get that status. We don’t get the benefits that all the other industries get. It is very important to have insurance, and having training academies to teach action is also very important. Action directors should be licensed and certified, and there must be safety equipment. To hurry to shoot a scene, just because a film is near release — that is something that needs to change.”

He further added that whenever an action sequence is performed, everything must be done calmly. Suniel further stressed that all these things depend on the producer and the director.

"So, all these little little things, if we are conscious of them, will make a lot of difference," he added.

He admitted to being extremely conscious whenever performing an action sequence. However, Suniel added that he is not concerned for his own safety, but for the safety of everyone involved in the scene.

Recently, a Tamil film stunt trainer, Mohanraj, passed away while shooting a scene in Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvam. According to the reports, the mishap took place as they were filming a car overturning scene, starring Arya.

In the meantime, Suniel who essays the role of ACP Vikram in the series, talked about his role saying, “Season 1 was special. It had the thrill of discovery — of this world and of Vikram’s journey. The audience saw him running from his past while trying to uphold justice. But in Season 2, that past catches up in the most unimaginable way. Vikram is pushed to his breaking point. He’s a father on a mission, with nothing left to lose. This chapter took a lot out of me, and I think that truth will hit hard on screen.”