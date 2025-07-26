Dalljiet Kaur shares how emotional ups and downs kept her away from fitness

She shared that for her transformation, she has chosen the best trainer, whom she defined as her “last resort.” Viraj Sarmarkar, known as the mean trainer who follows scientific method with a little madness towards achieving the required results, he does this by using different philosophies of training different people have different requirements, therefore for the right accuracy precise diet and training is required to suit his/her specific needs and standards, she wrote.

Dalljiet added: “Ab baat sirf body nahi, andar se bhi khud ko theek karne ki hai. (Now it’s not just about fixing my body, but also healing myself from within.) “Yeh journey ab shuru ho chuki hai… aur main har step aap sab ke saath share karunga/jungi. Raw, real aur honest. Time to fix my life, one rep at a time This journey has officially begun… And I’ll be sharing every step with all of you—raw, real, and honest. Time to fix my life, one rep at a time,” she added.

Dalljiet Kaur, who got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023 and moved to Kenya to live with him, moved back to India with her son in January 2024. Last year, she took a dig at her ex-husband Nikhil Patel, who has accused her of 'non-consensual cyber bullying' and 'continued media harassment', calling him a 'shame on humanity'. Dalljiet was formerly married to Shalin Bhanot, her co-star in Kulvadhu, whom she married in 2009. Their son, Jaydon, was born in 2014. The couple filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic abuse.