Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife Ruchiraa welcome baby boy

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh who got married to his longtime partner Ruchira Ghormare on November 29, 2021, publicly announced their pregnancy in May 2025.

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and his longtime partner Ruchira Ghormare had a baby boy

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 24, 2025, revealed via a joint Instagram post reading “It’s a boy. Our little star is here. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy!”

Vineet plans to take paternity leave post-delivery and actively support his wife through her pregnancy and early parenthood.

The couple also recently moved homes during the pregnancy phase to settle into a new space before the baby arrived.

According to Vineet, their families back in Banaras are overjoyed and already preparing for the new member, even suggesting baby names.

Vineet Kumar Siingh is known for standout roles in Mukkabaaz, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Chhaava, and Jaat. He won the Critics’ Choice Best Actor award for Mukkabaaz.