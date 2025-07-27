Actress Sandipta Sen gets gritty as Chitra Basu in Birangana
Birangana is not your usual cop drama. This gripping crime thriller—part howdunit, part whydunit—dives into the cracks of a broken system through the eyes of Inspector Chitra Basu, played with grit by Sandipta Sen. Directed by Nirjhar Mitra, the show pairs Sandipta with Niranjan Mondal aka Laughtersane, in a never-seen-before avatar. Excerpts:
What drew you to this role?
I’ve always chosen roles with something to say to society—roles that come with depth and layers. Chitra Basu has all that and more. It’s also a blessing, because there’s always a risk of being typecast. I love experimenting with my craft, and Chitra is very close to my heart.
What stereotype did you want to break with this character?
This idea that female cops, or women in any profession, are overlooked or undermined. I wanted people to stop looking at gender and start valuing potential. I think Birangana does just that.
How was it working with Nirjhar Mitra in a serious role?
We’ve worked together before, and it’s always a joy. He’s a brilliant director and his team is incredibly focused.
How does Chirayu’s (Niranjan) character shape Chitra’s journey?
This is his first OTT project, and I knew he was right for it. His look, his performance, everything worked. Audiences will love seeing him in this new light.
Describe Chitra in one word.
I want the viewers to decide that for themselves.
What did Chitra teach you?
That if I ever have to fight in real life—I’ll do it well (Laughs).
