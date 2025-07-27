George Lucas finally comes to Comic-Con to give a preview of his new museum

Lucas is easily on the Mount Rushmore of figures whose work has had the greatest inspiration on the kind of films and other pop cultural celebrated annually in Hall H at Comic-Con. George Lucas is finally coming to the stage at Comic-Con. And while “Star Wars” is sure to get a mention, the 81-year-old is making his debut appearance at the San Diego pop cultural extravaganza for a more earthbound reason: a preview of his long-in-the-works Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.

The Sunday panel discussion in Comic-Con’s vaunted Hall H will act as a relatively quiet closing act to the four-day festival that brought its usual series of big, bombastic looks at upcoming sci-fi and superhero projects.

The museum-centered session is also meant to be a broader discussion of the new institution’s subject matter: the histories and traditions of narrative art across time and cultures.

Lucas will be joined by fellow filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro and art director Doug Chiang, who has worked on a steady series of “Star Wars” films starting with the Lucas-directed prequels in 1999. Queen Latifah will act as moderator.