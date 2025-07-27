Johnny Depp joins Alice Cooper on stage to honour Ozzy Osbourne

Johnny Depp showed up on stage during Alice Cooper’s London concert earlier this week. The concert took place at the O2 Arena. The crowd was already loud, but the cheers got even louder when people saw Johnny walk out with his guitar. He came to be part of a short tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away a few days ago at 76.

Ozzy Osbourne’s memory brought Johnny Depp back on stage alongside Alice Cooper

Ozzy fronted Black Sabbath and was one of the biggest names in metal. His death hit a lot of people hard. At the show, Alice Cooper stopped playing for a bit to talk about him. He wore a plain black T-shirt with Ozzy’s picture on the front. He said a few simple words about their friendship and what Ozzy meant to the world of music. The crowd went silent and then the opening notes of one of Black Sabbath’s biggest hits, Paranoid, began playing. That’s when Johnny stepped out with his guitar. Fans went berserk, some stood up, others were clearly taken aback.