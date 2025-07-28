James Gunn reacts to Trisha Paytas naming her son Aquaman!

‘I saw that, yes. I think that’s cool! I mean…’ he said, pausing as the concern kicked in. “I hope he does okay in school. I had a hard time with the last name Gunn — like Tommy Gunn, BB gun, ray gun. I’m like ‘Okay, we get it.’"

Gunn was clearly invested, posing the kind of existential parenting question we didn’t expect from the MCU director: ‘Are they going to call him AQ? What are they going to call him? Won’t he get made fun of in school? Do kids make fun of kids anymore?’

Thankfully, actor Frank Grillo stepped in with Bronx-born reassurance: ‘He’s going to be fine. Especially if he lives up in New ,York where I grew up, he’ll be fine.’

Let’s not forget, this is not Trisha’s first dive into wild baby names. Her daughter is named Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon and her son is named Elvis Paytas-Hacmon. With Barbie, Elvis and Aquaman under one roof. This family has acting and singing covered.

One thing’s for sure— Trisha Paytas knows how to name-drop like no one else.