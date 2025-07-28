Who is Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia?

Kriti Sanon has been spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia quite a few times. Here is what we know about them so far. Kabir, a UK‑based entrepreneur, was born around 1999 and is almost a decade younger than Kriti Sanon.

What more do we knw about Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia had co‑founded Worldwide Aviation & Tourism Limited in the early 2020s. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, is the owner of the prominent travel agency Southall Travel.

Kabir is well‑connected socially. He has close ties to MS Dhoni’s family and has attended high‑profile events like that of the weddings of Dhoni, and also Hardik Pandya.

Kabir and Kriti are believed to have met in Dubai around New Year 2023–24, possibly through mutual connections like Kriti’s sister Nupur and friends in the cricket‑entourage circles.

They were reportedly seen partying together in the Dhoni social circle in Dubai which is when people started wondering if they were dating.

“They met in the New Year celebration party… through common friends in December.”

“On a few occasions we saw them hand‑holding, even brief pecks…” say alleged eyewitness accounts from the Dharamshala event.

Fans stormed the internet after spotting both in Instagram stories celebrating Holi, with shared backgrounds suggesting they were together in London.

Both were seen wearing or posting pictures featuring the same black shrug on their Greece trip. A matching wardrobe means dating speculations are bound to come up.

Spotted dining together and vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, with key viral photos on Reddit and social media confirming their proximity.