BTS V urges fans to restart Purple Ribbon Campaign

During a recent Weverse livestream on July 29, BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) made a light-hearted request to fans worldwide on reviving the Purple Ribbon Project. The request came after yet another chaotic airport arrival of the idol, where fan crowded and created a stressful and dangerous environment for the idol.
BTS V expressed his appreciation for ARMY worldwide for their love and support. The idol expressed concerns about how airport set-ups are quite challenging and don't leave room for a healthy interaction with fans. BTS members have always loved to interact with fans at the airport, but the disorderly crowd prevents healthy interactions with fans. Therefore, V proposed the idea of bringing back the Purple Ribbon Campaign in a playful tone. His comment garnered immediate laugh and support from ARMY's.
Originally launched in May 2018 by BTS fans popularly known as ARMY, involved forming a chain of humans carrying a purple ribbon for BTS members to pass through safely at the airport. It was ideated to ensure the groups exit safely from the airport without anyone getting hurt. The color purple, deeply symbolic in BTS lore (thanks to V’s iconic “I purple you” phrase), added a layer of emotional significance.
In the past, V has shown support to this project by holding a purple ribbon. This was a subtle move in showing his personal support to the project led by ARMY. However, with BTS going to a hiatus and serving in army, this project faded away.
V's recent call on the issue has reignited to bring back this healthy practice. It created awareness in public spaces, which needs to be followed for everyone's safety. To this request of V, fans had a mixed reaction. While some nodded with his idea, some felt expressed their sadness over the lack of basic privacy faced by K-pop idols. Others noted the matter quickly and called for urgent action upon it in public spaces going forward.