BTS V urges fans to restart Purple Ribbon Campaign

Originally launched in May 2018 by BTS fans popularly known as ARMY, involved forming a chain of humans carrying a purple ribbon for BTS members to pass through safely at the airport. It was ideated to ensure the groups exit safely from the airport without anyone getting hurt. The color purple, deeply symbolic in BTS lore (thanks to V’s iconic “I purple you” phrase), added a layer of emotional significance.

In the past, V has shown support to this project by holding a purple ribbon. This was a subtle move in showing his personal support to the project led by ARMY. However, with BTS going to a hiatus and serving in army, this project faded away.

V's recent call on the issue has reignited to bring back this healthy practice. It created awareness in public spaces, which needs to be followed for everyone's safety. To this request of V, fans had a mixed reaction. While some nodded with his idea, some felt expressed their sadness over the lack of basic privacy faced by K-pop idols. Others noted the matter quickly and called for urgent action upon it in public spaces going forward.