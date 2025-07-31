Aamir Khan on YouTube premiere for Sitaare Zameen Par: 'My cinema chain in every house and pocket...'

It is what audiences have done for ever when they pay each time they visit a theatre. And now that’s what they can do by paying Rs 100 to watch his newest offering on the recently launched YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies that will also show other films under the Aamir Khan Productions banner as well as old titles produced by his father Tahir Hussain, he said.

Aamir Khan on Sitaare Zameen Par releasing on YouTube: Accessibility could mean massive change

“This is my private cinema chain. Think of it like Aamir Khan Productions has opened a new cinema chain, which is in everyone's house and in everyone's pocket,” Aamir told PTI in an interview about his attempt to democratise the movie watching experience and reach out to those who can't afford multiplexes.

The actor-filmmaker said he was offered good money from streamers to release his film on their platform. But internet and UPI payments are increasing in India, even in rural pockets, and YouTube’s accessibility could mean massive change in the way movies are distributed after their theatrical release.

The star said he follows his heart and is doing what he is to make cinema more powerful.

“And that is why I am doing this. I got good offers from OTT channels. But I don't want those Rs 100-125 crore from OTT channels. I want to earn Rs 100 from my audience. I prefer that more.” From Friday, Sitaare Zameen Par will stream exclusively on YouTube in India at INR 100. It will also do so in 38 international markets, including US, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Spain, with pricing localised for each market.

Asked whether this is a way of establishing his own OTT platform, Aamir said his vision is different from the subscription model that streamers follow.

“We have been following the same model when we watch movies in theatres which are pay-per-view. We go to the cinema once, we buy the ticket and watch the film once. I am bringing this same model on digital.” It could, in his view, be a gamechanger.

“My colleagues in the industry, filmmakers, creative people, artists, directors and writers, are waiting to see whether this model is successful or not. If this model is successful, then it will be a big step for cinema”, Aamir said.

“We will once again get the strength, that whatever work we want to do, whatever stories we want to tell, we can do openly and we can connect to our audience.” It was at one time called a mass medium and he would like for it to become one again, the actor added.

In a huge country like India, only a small percentage of the population has access to cinema halls, the actor said, adding that it was something that had bothered him for years.

“Even the most successful Hindi films that we have, 3-3.5 crore people can watch it in theatres. So that is 2-3 per cent of our population. How do the remaining 97 per cent watch our films? YouTube comes pre-installed on almost every device whether you have a smart TV or a phone or an iPad or a tablet. I saw this as a means. Today it has become the right environment. Where UPI has come, internet penetration has reached and we have a platform that is so big... I felt that now we can reach the public in the right way,” he said.

The emergence of multiplexes has made movie watching a costly affair but it could change now.

“The way multiplexes were made, they became very posh, like a five-star hotel. When you invest so much, then you have to increase the ticket price, otherwise it will not be economical for you.”

“You can have tea at a teahouse, or you can have it at a five-star hotel. But not everyone can go to a five-star hotel. As a creative person, I want to reach every Indian at a reasonable price so they can watch my content whenever they want, at their time, at their place, with their friends and family.” Unlike the US and China, which have about 35,000 to 90,000 screens, India has only about 8,000 to 9,000 theatres, Aamir argued.

Besides Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir plans to bring the films under his production banner — Lagaan, Peepli Live, Dangal, Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na among them — on his YouTube channel. The channel will also offer movies like Caravan, Anamika and Zakhmee produced by his father.

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R S Prasanna, released in theatres across the country in June.

Billed as a spiritual sequel to the actor's critically acclaimed 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, the film followed the journey of a basketball coach (Aamir), who reluctantly mentors 10 neurodivergent individuals. The movie is a remake of Spanish movie Champions.

Asked whether working with the cast changed him personally, the actor said it turned out to be a learning experience for him and he is now working on a documentary with the cast.

“I got to learn a lot from these 10 actors. They are always happy. How many of us know that we should always be happy? This is an amazing quality.... I feel that this is such an important film. I want everyone in India to watch this film”.

“When I heard the script and when I saw the original Spanish film... had a big impact on me. I had this thought that I want everyone in India to feel these emotions. That's why I made this film.” The actor said the documentary is his way of bringing the actors to the mainstream and from the beginning he had a team follow the individuals.

“It will take two-three more months (to bring the documentary). It will be the first time that we will be able to see how their life was in their homes and their challenges on a big platform. The real stars are the parents of these 10 actors. They are the biggest superstars. I think we will learn a lot from this documentary. And I am waiting to show it to people.”