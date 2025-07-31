Actress Remya Nambessan debuts at Bengaluru Poetry Festival, this weekend!

In 2012, when Thattathin Marayathu — now considered a cult Malayalam film — released, one of the most striking elements for global audiences rediscovering Malayalam cinema was the female voice in the romantic track Muthuchippi Poloru. For the first time, a bass female voice was used in a love song — an industry first, where deeper female vocals had until then been reserved only for raunchier numbers. The song became an instant hit and the pairing of Sachin Warrier and Remya Nambeesan introduced a new sound to Malayalam cinema.
But Remya was no newcomer. Having debuted as a child artiste in Sayahnam (2000) and taken lead roles from Aanachandam (2006) onwards, she has also acted across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Known for her passion for music and dance, her appearance on the guest list for the 9th edition of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival at Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha took us by surprise. The event, happening this weekend, also features poets like Gagan Gill, Swanand Kirkire and Jeet Thayil; dastangoi by Danish Husain; singers Justh, Sikkil Gurucharan and Suman Sridhar; actress Sandhya Mridul; filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Devashish Makhija; and lyricist-screenwriter Madhan Karky, among others. We caught up with Remya ahead of the event to talk about her current projects and more.
What brings you to the Bengaluru Poetry Festival this year?
I’d actually collaborated with my friend Archana Vasudev on a Malayalam poetry anthology. She was invited to the Bengaluru Poetry Festival and I’m literally tagging along! I thought, “Let me give this a shot.” This is the first time I’ll be speaking on a public platform about myself and my work. I’ve done interviews before, of course, but never on a stage like this — so, it’s an exciting first. Plus, I get to meet so many like-minded people.
What are you working on these days?
I’m currently focusing a lot more on Remya Nambessan Live, my band, as well as my bharatanatyam troupe. In terms of cinema, I’m still waiting for the right role. I don’t want to jump into something just for the sake of staying visible.
What are your thoughts on Bengaluru?
Oh, I’ve performed here many times. It’s such a chill, pleasant city — especially with this amazing weather! I’m also a foodie, so I love coming here for the food. The variety is just incredible.
How did you get into acting and playback singing?
I actually started as an anchor on a television channel. Back then, I wanted to be a singer, but I lacked confidence in my voice — it’s a bass voice and that wasn’t really explored in Malayalam playback singing at the time. My father was involved in theatre and acting was his dream. I suppose, in a way, he lived that dream through me (laughs). That’s how I got into films — through TV and a magazine cover that brought me some early attention. I acted in Malayalam and Tamil films for a while before music director Sharreth (Sujith Vasudevan) invited me to sing for one of his projects. That’s when my playback singing career truly began.
If you had to choose — acting or singing?
I think I entered the film industry to sing, really. I still love acting, but if I had to choose, I’d say I love singing more. That said, acting still holds a special place in my heart.
How do you stay in shape?
I go to the gym regularly. It’s important to stay fit and presentable, especially when you’re in the public eye. But like everyone else, I have my cheat days too!
How do you take care of your mental and physical health?
When your mind is at peace, it reflects on your face. My personal tip is to start your day with yourself — some breathing exercises or meditation — before you check your phone. That small change can make a big difference.
What are your plans and hopes for 2025?
I want to perform more — whether with the band or through my bharatanatyam troupe. I’ll also be back in Bengaluru soon for a performance. Do follow my Instagram for updates!
Free entry. Bengaluru Poetry Festival, August 2 & 3, 10 am onwards. At Sangeetha Sabha, Indiranagar.
