Actress Remya Nambessan debuts at Bengaluru Poetry Festival, this weekend!

How did you get into acting and playback singing?

I actually started as an anchor on a television channel. Back then, I wanted to be a singer, but I lacked confidence in my voice — it’s a bass voice and that wasn’t really explored in Malayalam playback singing at the time. My father was involved in theatre and acting was his dream. I suppose, in a way, he lived that dream through me (laughs). That’s how I got into films — through TV and a magazine cover that brought me some early attention. I acted in Malayalam and Tamil films for a while before music director Sharreth (Sujith Vasudevan) invited me to sing for one of his projects. That’s when my playback singing career truly began.