Karisma Kapoor reportedly not a part of succession feud over Sunjay Kapur’s INR 30,000 Cr property

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, allegedly having swallowed a bee which led to his heart attack. While his sudden death shocked many, the real storm erupted afterward, not over the circumstances of his death, but over the division of his vast estate. Notably, the actress does not appear to be a part of this inheritance.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of the Sona Comstar Group which valued at approximately $3.6 billion, left behind assets worth over INR 30,000 crore. A fierce inheritance battle has since unfolded within the family.

Rani Kapur, the mother of the deceased in an interview said that she was forced to sign some legal papers at her most vulnerable moment. She made this statement after Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev, was recently given a new role as a non-executive director at Sona Comstar, the family’s auto parts business.

Amid the ongoing family dispute, some insiders revealed that his ex-wife Karisma, has no legal claim over his vast estate. One insider has shared that Karisma Kapoor is not involved in any inheritance or property matters and neither is she asking for any share and is only focused on the well-being of her children.

Karisma and Sunjay have two children together: a daughter, Samaira, and a son, Kiaan. According to sources, Karisma believes that whatever is rightfully meant for the children should go to them, and she isn’t concerned about getting anything for herself.

Sunjay died due to a heart attack while playing polo in Windsor, England at the Guards Polo Club, he suddenly collapsed. Before collapsing, he said, “I’ve swallowed something”, as the witnesses report. Soon medical services arrived at the scene but despite the quick response, a sudden heart attack took away his life.