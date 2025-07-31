Princess Gauravi Kumari celebrates Hariyali Teej at Jaipur’s City Palace

Princess Gauravi Kumari celebrated Hariyali Teej at the City Palace in Jaipur. The royal family hosted the event a day before the festival’s official date. Hariyali Teej is a monsoon festival celebrated mostly by women in northern India which marks the arrival of the rainy season. The celebration is linked to themes of love, fertility, and good fortune.
Women usually wear green clothes, sing folk songs, and sit on swings decorated with flowers. The City Palace had minimal yet thoughtful decor. It included traditional elements but avoided any showy displays. The celebration focused more on cultural detail and family warmth than grand scale.
Gauravi chose a deep green Rajputi poshak (outfit) for the celebration. The outfit was simply elegant, with subtle gold threadwork and a gorgeous traditional leheriya pattern. The blouse was short-sleeved and had light embroidery work, with her ghaghra falling in neat folds. She wore the dupatta over her head, keeping with custom. Nothing about the look felt overdone and it matched the tone of the occasion.
Her jewellery added just enough shine. A small maang tikka rested above her brow. The necklace, made with green stones and gold, sat close to her neck. She wore large jhumkas and a full set of green bangles. Her hair was tied into a low bun, parted at the centre. The makeup stayed muted with dark kohl, natural skin, and a hint of berry on the lips.
The royal family’s Instagram page also shared a few photos. In one, Gauravi is standing with her grandmother and brother, Padmanabh Singh. They are seen smiling in a room decorated with traditional Teej elements, like bright marigolds, brass pots, and colourful textiles. The princess posted simple photos on her own Instagram. She didn’t say much, just wrote “Teej 💚”. The mood, outfit, and family setting said the rest.
