Princess Gauravi Kumari celebrates Hariyali Teej at Jaipur’s City Palace

Princess Gauravi Kumari celebrated Hariyali Teej at the City Palace in Jaipur. The royal family hosted the event a day before the festival’s official date. Hariyali Teej is a monsoon festival celebrated mostly by women in northern India which marks the arrival of the rainy season. The celebration is linked to themes of love, fertility, and good fortune.

What Hariyali Teej looks like in Jaipur, through Princess Gauravi's eyes

Women usually wear green clothes, sing folk songs, and sit on swings decorated with flowers. The City Palace had minimal yet thoughtful decor. It included traditional elements but avoided any showy displays. The celebration focused more on cultural detail and family warmth than grand scale.