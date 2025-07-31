Samay Raina drops details about India tour; sells 40,000 tickets within an hour

After months of controversies, trolling, backlash, back and forth in court Samay Raina is back on stage officially with a bang. The standup comedian was in serious legal charge issues with his show India's Got Latent, but now he has announced his tour titles as “Samay Raina Is Still Alive and Unfiltered.”
Samay Raina announced his tour on July 31 to everyone's surprise the response was huge. Within just an hour, his show had sold 40,000 tickets online which proved how much fans want to see him perform live. Samay took to his Instagram to show gratitude and thanked his followers by saying that the love was "unreal" for him.
The tour is supposed to start in Bengaluru from August 15 to 17, and continue to Hyderabad (Aug 23–24), Mumbai (Aug 30), Kolkata (Sep 6–7), Chennai (Sep 19–20), Pune (Sep 26–28), and will end in Delhi (Oct 3–5).
This will mark Samay's first official India Tour after his controversy in India' got Latent. A few months back, the show had gone hugely viral for all the wrong reasons when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia had asked an inappropriate question on the show. The comment led to FIRs, heaving bashing, and removal of the episode in February 2025.
Before announcing the tour in India, Samy had successfully completed an international tour from July 5 to July 20 at Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Now with this tour in India, the standup comedian is striving with connect with audience and leave the past behind. The tour is presented by BookMyShow and is reportedly one of his biggest as of yet.
Despite controversy and trolling, the number in ticket sales shows how Samay Raina has a strong grip on hos fanbase. And with this show, all eyes are going to be on him.