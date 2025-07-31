Samay Raina drops details about India tour; sells 40,000 tickets within an hour

Samay Raina announced his tour on July 31 to everyone's surprise the response was huge. Within just an hour, his show had sold 40,000 tickets online which proved how much fans want to see him perform live. Samay took to his Instagram to show gratitude and thanked his followers by saying that the love was "unreal" for him.

The tour is supposed to start in Bengaluru from August 15 to 17, and continue to Hyderabad (Aug 23–24), Mumbai (Aug 30), Kolkata (Sep 6–7), Chennai (Sep 19–20), Pune (Sep 26–28), and will end in Delhi (Oct 3–5).

This will mark Samay's first official India Tour after his controversy in India' got Latent. A few months back, the show had gone hugely viral for all the wrong reasons when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia had asked an inappropriate question on the show. The comment led to FIRs, heaving bashing, and removal of the episode in February 2025.