Cardi B goes Instagram official with NFL star Stefon Diggs amidst divorce drama

Romance speculation surrounding Cardi B and Diggs first began when they were seen clubbing in NYC and then celebrating Valentine’s Day together. They made their first public outing earlier this month at an NBA playoff game. Stefon himself helped fuel the rumors in early May by featuring Cardi B in his own Instagram photo dump.

This public announcement of a new relationship comes while Cardi B’s bitter divorce from Offset, with whom she has three children — Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months — is ongoing. The Bodak Yellow rapper recently called out Offset, calling him a “deadbeat dad” and claiming to have been harassed and threatened by him in their current legal dispute, in which he is said to be seeking spousal support. In spite of the continued drama, Cardi B seems to be opening a new chapter with Stefon Diggs.