Cardi B goes Instagram official with NFL star Stefon Diggs amidst divorce drama

Cardi B has confirmed her relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, going public on Instagram, days after unleashing a fiery tirade on her estranged husband Offset.
The 32-year-old rapper posted a carousel of romantic moments with Stefon Diggs on Sunday, writing in the caption, “Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six” — appearing to signal six months together.
The steamy images saw the couple embracing on a yacht as they marked their Memorial Day in Miami. Cardi B appeared in one snap wearing a revealing one-piece swimsuit, while another depicted them sharing a kiss. The Up singer also displayed over-the-top presents, such as diamond accessories and a shimmering blue Birkin bag, reportedly from the pro athlete. A clip even showed Stefon jokingly spanking Cardi B as they danced.
Romance speculation surrounding Cardi B and Diggs first began when they were seen clubbing in NYC and then celebrating Valentine’s Day together. They made their first public outing earlier this month at an NBA playoff game. Stefon himself helped fuel the rumors in early May by featuring Cardi B in his own Instagram photo dump.
This public announcement of a new relationship comes while Cardi B’s bitter divorce from Offset, with whom she has three children — Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months — is ongoing. The Bodak Yellow rapper recently called out Offset, calling him a “deadbeat dad” and claiming to have been harassed and threatened by him in their current legal dispute, in which he is said to be seeking spousal support. In spite of the continued drama, Cardi B seems to be opening a new chapter with Stefon Diggs.