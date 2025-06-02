Did Kylie Jenner change her 'baddie' style to match her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's aesthetics?

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight about her much-discussed style evolution. She firmly dismisses the idea that boyfriend Timothée Chalamet has anything to do with it.
In an interview, the 27-year-old beauty mogul and reality star addressed growing speculation that her style has shifted to a more demure, “quiet luxury” look ever since she began dating the Oscar-nominated actor.
When asked whether fans should be “mourning a baddie,” Jenner was quick to shut down the theory:
“That’s so funny. I’ve seen that before too, and I’m always like... first of all, the baddie never left,” she said.“I wear a latex dress at least once a week. Like, where do you guys think the baddie went?”
She jokingly added that people seemed ready to bury her bombshell image the moment she wore a single sundress.
“People saw me in a flowy dress once in my life, and they were like, ‘She’s gone!’ I wore a sundress once in Palm Springs — can a girl wear a sundress once?”
Jenner, who rose to fashion fame during her ultra-glamorous “King Kylie” era in the mid-2010s, has been experimenting with softer, more minimalist fashion choices in recent years. She even joked in 2023 that she was “taking a break from slaying” after fans pointed out she was toning down her bold beauty and fashion looks.
Still, not everyone bought into the idea that it was her own decision. On the Giggly Squad podcast, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo quipped that Jenner, like many Kardashians before her, seemed to morph her style to match her partner’s.
“It’s like when dogs start to look like their owners,” she joked.
Jenner has previously admitted to embracing a more stripped-back version of herself.
“I don’t have this thick mane down to my butt. I don’t have lash extensions. I don’t have these long claws.”
Still, when asked directly if her style shift had anything to do with Chalamet, she remained coy:
“I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”
In another interview, Jenner credited the change more to personal growth than to romance.
“That [‘King Kylie’] era will always be a part of who I am,” she said, “but it’ll never be what it was when I was younger. I probably would never wear lash extensions and thick eyebrows now. There are just certain trends that I’ve grown out of.”
Despite nods to “quiet luxury,” Jenner says her core aesthetic still leans bold.
“At the root of my authentic style, I think I’m more dark feminine.”
Though she turned heads during the 2025 awards season with a series of all-black outfits, Jenner later explained to Harper’s Bazaar that her fashion choices were intentionally understated.
She’s also become more mindful about how she presents her body. On The Kardashians, Jenner admitted feeling self-conscious about a plunging vintage Versace dress she wore to the Golden Globes, worrying it was “too revealing.”
Still, she hasn’t abandoned glam entirely. From latex looks to bold red carpet gowns, Jenner insists her signature style hasn’t disappeared. She's just evolving.