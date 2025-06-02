Did Kylie Jenner change her 'baddie' style to match her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's aesthetics?

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight about her much-discussed style evolution. She firmly dismisses the idea that boyfriend Timothée Chalamet has anything to do with it.

Kylie says the baddie in her never left in the first place

In an interview, the 27-year-old beauty mogul and reality star addressed growing speculation that her style has shifted to a more demure, “quiet luxury” look ever since she began dating the Oscar-nominated actor.

When asked whether fans should be “mourning a baddie,” Jenner was quick to shut down the theory:

“That’s so funny. I’ve seen that before too, and I’m always like... first of all, the baddie never left,” she said.“I wear a latex dress at least once a week. Like, where do you guys think the baddie went?”

She jokingly added that people seemed ready to bury her bombshell image the moment she wore a single sundress.

“People saw me in a flowy dress once in my life, and they were like, ‘She’s gone!’ I wore a sundress once in Palm Springs — can a girl wear a sundress once?”

Is Kylie taking a break from "slaying"?

Jenner, who rose to fashion fame during her ultra-glamorous “King Kylie” era in the mid-2010s, has been experimenting with softer, more minimalist fashion choices in recent years. She even joked in 2023 that she was “taking a break from slaying” after fans pointed out she was toning down her bold beauty and fashion looks.

Still, not everyone bought into the idea that it was her own decision. On the Giggly Squad podcast, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo quipped that Jenner, like many Kardashians before her, seemed to morph her style to match her partner’s.

“It’s like when dogs start to look like their owners,” she joked.