Pratik Shah likely to be dropped from Sourav Ganguly biopic amid sexual misconduct allegations

Cinematographer Pratik Shah is expected to be removed from the upcoming Sourav Ganguly biopic, starring Rajkummar Rao, following serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

This comes after Shah who had been involved in pre-production activities and was recently on a location scouting trip for the film.

The film’s makers are reconsidering their association with Pratik Shah

The accusations came to light after filmmaker Abhinav Singh publicly shared testimonies from several women on social media, describing Shah as “emotionally abusive” and “highly manipulative.” The post has since gained traction within the film community.

The biopic, which is set to be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his collaborations with Shah on projects like the Ananya Panday-led CTRL and Prime Video’s Jubilee, is currently in the pre-production stage. Shah had been scouting locations in London before returning to India, where the allegations surfaced shortly after.