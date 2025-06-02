Rahul Bhat shares chaotic scenes from Paris as PSG victory sparks street riots

As the night escalated, so did the intensity. In a follow-up video, Rahul showed rows of cars and bikes packed with jubilant fans. “It’s like a riot out here—they have waited so long for this,” he wrote, capturing the raw emotion of the city's football faithful. Another clip featured police vehicles and officers trying to rein in the crowds. “Cops making arrests, wild ones unfazed. Pure madness in the streets!” he noted.

In perhaps the most striking statement, Rahul admitted he was “almost caught in a lathicharge” during the uproar, likening the surreal atmosphere to “the opening scene of Purge”. He later shared a calmer moment from earlier in the day — a scenic ride through Paris near the Eiffel Tower, captioned, “Just cruisin’ through Paris before it turned into GTA mode.”

The celebrations, however, took a dark turn. According to official reports, two people died, 192 were injured, and over 550 were arrested across France following the celebrations. Several bus shelters were vandalised, and cars were set ablaze, turning triumph into turmoil. The viral clips have drawn massive attention online, with fans praising Rahul’s candid coverage from the ground. His footage not only captured a city in celebration but also served as a real-time reminder of how swiftly joy can spiral into chaos.