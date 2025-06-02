Rahul Bhat shares chaotic scenes from Paris as PSG victory sparks street riots

Indian actor Rahul Bhat found himself amid mayhem on the streets of Paris following Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) landmark victory in the UEFA Champions League. Sharing multiple clips via his Instagram Stories, Bhat gave followers a front-row glimpse into the chaos that unfolded after PSG's dominant 5-0 win over Inter Milan — a historic first Champions League title for the French club. In one of his videos, a visibly stunned Rahul is seen walking along Avenue George V, remarking, “An evening in Paris socha tha, yeh toh literally an evening in Paris to remember hogayi.” The visuals showed honking cars, swarming bikes, loud cheers, and waving flags as Parisians took to the streets to celebrate. A caption on the video read: “Paris going wild after tonight’s win!”
As the night escalated, so did the intensity. In a follow-up video, Rahul showed rows of cars and bikes packed with jubilant fans. “It’s like a riot out here—they have waited so long for this,” he wrote, capturing the raw emotion of the city's football faithful. Another clip featured police vehicles and officers trying to rein in the crowds. “Cops making arrests, wild ones unfazed. Pure madness in the streets!” he noted.
In perhaps the most striking statement, Rahul admitted he was “almost caught in a lathicharge” during the uproar, likening the surreal atmosphere to “the opening scene of Purge”. He later shared a calmer moment from earlier in the day — a scenic ride through Paris near the Eiffel Tower, captioned, “Just cruisin’ through Paris before it turned into GTA mode.”
The celebrations, however, took a dark turn. According to official reports, two people died, 192 were injured, and over 550 were arrested across France following the celebrations. Several bus shelters were vandalised, and cars were set ablaze, turning triumph into turmoil. The viral clips have drawn massive attention online, with fans praising Rahul’s candid coverage from the ground. His footage not only captured a city in celebration but also served as a real-time reminder of how swiftly joy can spiral into chaos.