Sydney Sweeney finally talks about her split and addresses single life

Sydney Sweeney's love life has been the point of several rumours in the last few weeks. The Euphoria star has recently confirmed that her engagement to longtime partner Jonathan Davino, 41, has ended. The couple, who began their relationship in 2018 and got engaged in February 2022, had mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight.

When asked whether a wedding was in the works, Sweeney gave a clear “No.” She also confirmed she is currently single, responding, “Yes,” and shared, “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.” Rumors about a potential split had grown earlier this year when fans noticed Sweeney no longer wore her engagement ring and had deleted photos of Davino from her social media platforms.

According to sources close to the actress, the relationship had been "rocky for a long time," with Sweeney feeling increasingly uneasy about marriage as her career continued to rise.