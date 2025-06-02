Sydney Sweeney finally talks about her split and addresses single life

Sydney Sweeney's love life has been the point of several rumours in the last few weeks. The Euphoria star has recently confirmed that her engagement to longtime partner Jonathan Davino, 41, has ended. The couple, who began their relationship in 2018 and got engaged in February 2022, had mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight.
When asked whether a wedding was in the works, Sweeney gave a clear “No.” She also confirmed she is currently single, responding, “Yes,” and shared, “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.” Rumors about a potential split had grown earlier this year when fans noticed Sweeney no longer wore her engagement ring and had deleted photos of Davino from her social media platforms.
According to sources close to the actress, the relationship had been "rocky for a long time," with Sweeney feeling increasingly uneasy about marriage as her career continued to rise.
"She didn't feel right about it," one insider told press, clarifying that the breakup wasn’t due to a lack of affection, but rather Sweeney’s wish to focus on her professional growth. Despite the split, Sweeney and Davino have still been seen together in public, suggesting a friendly camarderie. A source commented, “This wasn’t just a relationship. This was two people living together and planning a future. They still have things to figure out.”
Sweeney has previously emphasised the value of privacy in her personal life. In a December 2023 interview, she remarked, “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me.”
Sydney Sweeney is presently working on the third season of HBO’s Euphoria, reprising her Emmy-nominated role as Cassie Howard. Beyond that, she’s slated to headline a film adaptation of The Housemaid and take on the roles of real-life personalities, including boxer Christy Martin and actress Kim Novak, in upcoming productions.