Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga's character and look revealed; find more details

It’s official — Lady Gaga is stepping into the shadows. The Grammy-winning pop provocateur will guest star in Season 2 of Netflix’s gothic teen hit Wednesday, premiering August 6. Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy who ‘crosses paths with Wednesday’, according to the makers. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, Rosaline is expected to be a key figure in the new season’s sinister storyline, which kicks off with Wednesday Addams once again entangled in mystery, mayhem — and murder.

Lady Gaga heads to Nevermore Academy in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

The announcement was made in true Gaga fashion during Netflix’s recent fan event in Los Angeles. Closing out the star-studded showcase, Gaga emerged from a white coffin for a theatrical performance featuring songs from her new album Mayhem, as well as her Born This Way classic Bloody Mary — the track that went viral after being paired with Wednesday’s iconic dance in Season 1. Backed by dancers dressed like the deathly chic teen, Gaga recreated the viral choreography set to The Cramps’ Goo Goo Muck before disappearing back into the coffin, which was scrawled with the words: “Here lies the Monster Queen.”