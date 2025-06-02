Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga's character and look revealed; find more details

It’s official — Lady Gaga is stepping into the shadows. The Grammy-winning pop provocateur will guest star in Season 2 of Netflix’s gothic teen hit Wednesday, premiering August 6. Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy who ‘crosses paths with Wednesday’, according to the makers. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, Rosaline is expected to be a key figure in the new season’s sinister storyline, which kicks off with Wednesday Addams once again entangled in mystery, mayhem — and murder.
The announcement was made in true Gaga fashion during Netflix’s recent fan event in Los Angeles. Closing out the star-studded showcase, Gaga emerged from a white coffin for a theatrical performance featuring songs from her new album Mayhem, as well as her Born This Way classic Bloody Mary — the track that went viral after being paired with Wednesday’s iconic dance in Season 1. Backed by dancers dressed like the deathly chic teen, Gaga recreated the viral choreography set to The Cramps’ Goo Goo Muck before disappearing back into the coffin, which was scrawled with the words: “Here lies the Monster Queen.”
Season 2 of Wednesday will drop in two parts, with Part 1 arriving August 6 and Part 2 following on September 3. The premiere episode, titled Here We Woe Again, features a chilling new antagonist: the Kansas City Scalper, played by Haley Joel Osment, who traps Wednesday in a doll-filled basement.
Alongside returning cast members Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen and Isaac Ordonez, the season welcomes a clutch of fresh faces including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Evie Templeton. Veteran stars Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley and Thandiwe Newton will also appear as guest stars.
While fans have been speculating for months about Gaga’s potential involvement — fuelled by her love for gothic aesthetics and viral fan edits — her casting as Rosaline Rotwood officially confirms that Season 2 is going bigger, bolder, and bloodier. As for her character’s secrets? Trust Wednesday Addams to dig them up — one cryptic clue at a time.