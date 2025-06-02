Will Mark Hamill never play Luke Skywalker again?

Hollywood actor Mark Hamill, known for portraying Luke Skywalker in the first three franchise-spawning Star Wars films, says he is done with the character and has no plans to essay him anymore.

Mark Hamill won’t essay Luke Skywalker again, says ‘I had my time’

In an interview, the actor said he is grateful to the director, George Lucas, for letting him be a part of the franchise. But he “had his time” with the role.

“I am so grateful to George (Lucas) for letting me be a part of that back in the day, the humble days when George called Star Wars the most expensive low-budget movie ever made,” Mark said.

“We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that. But my deal is, I had my time. I’m appreciative of that, but I think they should focus on the future and all the new characters.” The 73-year-old actor played Skywalker for the first time in the 1977 Star Wars film.

He later reprised his role in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983). The last film where he essayed the role was Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017). But he also did a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

“And by the way...When I disappeared in (The Last Jedi), I left my robes behind. And there’s no way I’m gonna appear as a naked force ghost. I’m just letting you know that right now,” the actor jokingly added.

Mark will next feature in The Long Walk. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film also stars Ben Wang and Cooper Hoffman. It is slated to release in September and is based on the novel by Stephen King.