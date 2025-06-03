Bharti Singh suffers health setback post-Thailand trip, undergoes tests amid fear of needles

Comedian Bharti Singh is reportedly feeling unwell following her return from Thailand. She has been experiencing persistent lethargy and recurring fever over the past few days.



She has shared that she has a prominent fear of medical tests and treatments which has lead to this ignored circumstances. Now when the time has come all the tests are being done all at once. “Haarsh (husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa) has called someone for my blood test. For the past few days, I have not been feeling well. Ever since I returned from Bangkok, I have been feeling very lethargic and low. Now, I am worried if I have a fever. So we are just running a blood test to see if there is something. I get very scared with all this”, Bharti shared in her vlog.



She always had this fear of the medical tests and extensively ignored the required tests in question over the years. She has an increased fear of syringes which is a case for many of us today. She told in her vlog, “Subah se ro rahi hoon (I have been crying since the morning), but it was important.”

She also added, “I plan to undergo a full-body checkup soon, although I’m quite afraid of needles, regular health checkups every six months are essential these days. I encourage everyone to take better care of their health- I'm working on improving mine as well."



On the professional front, Bharti Singh is actively involved in the second season of the popular cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, which premiered in January 2025. The show airs on Colors TV and is digitally available on JioHotstar . Additionally, Bharti has been hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane 4, where she continues to engage audiences with her humor and energy .