Bollywood‘s launch king Karan Johar introduces new adorable family member

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is introducing his newest family member to his fans. On Tuesday, the producer took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring his kids, Yash and Roohi, and their new furry friend.

KJo informed his followers that the new canine in their family is named Nugget. He penned a note in the caption, as he wrote, “He has been with us for 6 months and has given us so much joy and so much love … we want you to meet our newest member of our family”.