Drake has over $1.3 million riding on RCB’s first-ever IPL win

Drake shared a screenshot of his bet on Instagram, proudly flaunting the Stake betting slip and captioning it with the now-iconic RCB war cry: ‘Ee sala cup namde’. For fans of Indian cricket, that was enough to make jaws drop. For Drake’s North American audience, however, confusion reigned.

It’s not just about the money. Tonight’s final is historic in itself. Both RCB and PBKS have been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and neither team has ever lifetd the trophy. RCB’s last final was in 2016, a year when Virat Kohli hit a record-smashing 973 runs. This season, he’s already crossed 600 and looks in red-hot form. On the other side, PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are enjoying a resurgence of their own. Both teams are hungry and the stakes couldn't be higher.