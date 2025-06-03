Drake has over $1.3 million riding on RCB’s first-ever IPL win

Canadian rapper Drake is no stranger to outrageous bets, but this time, he’s taken his gambling game to a whole new pitch — literally. In a twist no one saw coming, the global superstar has bet a whopping $750,000 on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS). And if Virat Kohli’s squad finally brings home the elusive title, Drake stands to win a tidy $1.3 million.That’s right. The same guy who gave us Hotline Bling is now out here quoting RCB chants and betting on cricket.
Drake shared a screenshot of his bet on Instagram, proudly flaunting the Stake betting slip and captioning it with the now-iconic RCB war cry: ‘Ee sala cup namde’. For fans of Indian cricket, that was enough to make jaws drop. For Drake’s North American audience, however, confusion reigned.
It’s not just about the money. Tonight’s final is historic in itself. Both RCB and PBKS have been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and neither team has ever lifetd the trophy. RCB’s last final was in 2016, a year when Virat Kohli hit a record-smashing 973 runs. This season, he’s already crossed 600 and looks in red-hot form. On the other side, PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are enjoying a resurgence of their own. Both teams are hungry and the stakes couldn't be higher.
The buzz around the final isn’t limited to the field. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be packed to its 125,000-person capacity, with celebrity sightings almost guaranteed. Preity Zinta is expected to cheer on her team from the stands. Anushka Sharma, as always, will likely be there supporting Virat. Add in RJ Mahvash, several Bollywood A-listers, and a sea of screaming fans, and you’ve got the perfect mix of cricket and chaos.
Tonight, all eyes are on Ahmedabad. One team will finally break their curse. One rapper might make bank. And the rest of us? We’ll just be refreshing Instagram to see what Drake does next.